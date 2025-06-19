Mission Wealth Management LP Has $597,000 Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,235,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,104,658,000 after acquiring an additional 152,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 136,349 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,343,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,908,000 after acquiring an additional 130,867 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,117,816,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,567,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,316,000 after acquiring an additional 429,953 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,356,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,340. This trade represents a 49.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.47.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TT opened at $419.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.14. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $298.15 and a twelve month high of $436.61.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.28%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

