Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693,636 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,402,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089,387 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12,548.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,425,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,955,000 after buying an additional 2,406,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $51,794,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,584,000 after buying an additional 1,492,019 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

IPG stock opened at $23.09 on Thursday. Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $33.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $26.43.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 27.21%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

