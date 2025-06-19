Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,257 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $323,443,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Edison International by 364.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,369,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,571 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,757,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,642,000 after buying an additional 2,016,017 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 149.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,057,000 after buying an additional 1,673,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,589,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,879,408,000 after buying an additional 1,559,501 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on EIX shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $88.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

EIX opened at $50.51 on Thursday. Edison International has a 12-month low of $47.73 and a 12-month high of $88.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

