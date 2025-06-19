Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.87.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.6%

MDT stock opened at $85.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $96.25.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.35%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

