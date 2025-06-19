Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $362,000 Investment in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.4% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.83. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.0827 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley cut shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

