Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $143.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.02.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.