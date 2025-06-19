Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $457,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $143.98 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $108.91 and a 52 week high of $146.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

