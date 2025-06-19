Mission Wealth Management LP Makes New $470,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,933,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,741,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47,213,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 343.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,365,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,232,721 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,067.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,613,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,088,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266,546 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,104,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340,900 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.75 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.