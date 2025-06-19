Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 620 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 4,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $105.05 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.00%.

PLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

