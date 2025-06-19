Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases New Stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.11.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew Fisher sold 26,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $234,126.56. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 359,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,737.14. The trade was a 6.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 90,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $811,432.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,377,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,107,040.48. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,965,800 shares of company stock worth $20,056,881. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRNA opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.21. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 1 year low of $14.14 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $98.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

