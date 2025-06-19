Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Position in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,138,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,540,000 after buying an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,187,000 after buying an additional 14,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,305,000 after buying an additional 101,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corporation of America in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Corporation of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.80.

Packaging Corporation of America stock opened at $186.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.95. Packaging Corporation of America has a twelve month low of $172.72 and a twelve month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.10. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Research analysts expect that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

