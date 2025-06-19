Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,404,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in General Motors by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 202,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 52,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in General Motors by 18.0% during the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 144,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longbow Finance SA acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $61.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

