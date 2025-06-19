Mission Wealth Management LP Raises Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennicott Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennicott Capital Management LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $269.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $213.26 and a 1 year high of $280.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.84 and a 200 day moving average of $258.18.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

