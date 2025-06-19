Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 122 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $170.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.96. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $137.67 and a one year high of $192.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $174.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 27th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

