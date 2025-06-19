Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 1,351 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 368.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $40.05.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

