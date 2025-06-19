Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 556 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of C stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.16.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

