Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $325,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CEF. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,906 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 31,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $7,033,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $31.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

