Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock opened at $187.61 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a 200 day moving average of $177.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

