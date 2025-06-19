Mission Wealth Management LP Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $165.51 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $166.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.48. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.20. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $54.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

