MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance
MGYOY stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.59.
