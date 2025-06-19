MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY) Short Interest Up 38.4% in May

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MGYOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a growth of 38.4% from the May 15th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság Stock Performance

MGYOY stock opened at $4.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89. MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.59.

About MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság

MOL Magyar Olaj- és Gázipari Nyilvánosan Muködo Részvénytársaság, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated oil and gas company in Hungary and internationally. The also company engages in oil and gas exploration, and production of assets and related activities; and provides range of refined products including gasoline, diesel, heating oil, aviation fuel, lubricants, bitumen, Sulphur and liquefied petroleum gas which are marketed to household, industrial, and transport use.

