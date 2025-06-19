MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $38.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MP Materials traded as high as $35.78 and last traded at $35.46, with a volume of 14018850 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MP. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MP Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 18,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $500,013.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,842,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,740,912. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,118,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MP Materials by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.22 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.79.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.74 million. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 48.41%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

