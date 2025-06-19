Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on COGT. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Cogent Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

Cogent Biosciences Stock Performance

Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $7.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $824.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.82. Cogent Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 11,869.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

About Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

