Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Hits New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$12.81 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 171331 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.27.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Neo Performance Materials’s payout ratio is currently -525.33%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$365.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$10.63 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Rahim Suleman bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,344.14. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

