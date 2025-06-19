Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.
Newmont Price Performance
About Newmont
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
