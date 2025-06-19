Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Receives C$62.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NGT. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$79.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of C$63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.98. Newmont has a one year low of C$53.03 and a one year high of C$81.16.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

