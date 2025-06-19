NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.
NRXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NRx Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRx Pharmaceuticals
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3%
NRXP opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.01.
NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NRx Pharmaceuticals
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.