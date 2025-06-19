NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Receives $28.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

NRXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Ascendiant Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 185,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its holdings in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 310,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 180,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRXP opened at $3.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $6.01.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NRx Pharmaceuticals will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

