NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Pines Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.7% of Pines Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pines Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after acquiring an additional 34,441,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.05.

NVDA stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. The trade was a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,540,845 shares of company stock worth $357,983,449 in the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

