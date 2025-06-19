NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 3.7% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $145.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,540,845 shares of company stock worth $357,983,449. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.05.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

