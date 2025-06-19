Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $9.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 1,329.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 188,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 174,896 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Oncobiologics during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Oncobiologics by 34,936.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

OTLK opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.31.

Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

