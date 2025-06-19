Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Receives $9.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Oncobiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oncobiologics in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oncobiologics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
OTLK opened at $1.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.66. Oncobiologics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.31.
Oncobiologics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oncobiologics will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
