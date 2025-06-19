ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $369,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of OGS stock opened at $71.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $935.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.