OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Insider Selling

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.73. Approximately 469,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,638,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

Get OppFi alerts:

Specifically, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 190,349 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $2,449,791.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,418.28. The trade was a 48.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore G. Schwartz sold 96,948 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $1,186,643.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,642.56. This represents a 32.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other OppFi news, Director Gregory T. Zeeman sold 50,000 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $699,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,023.12. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised OppFi from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $13.00 price target on OppFi in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

OppFi Stock Up 5.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.38.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $140.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.71 million. OppFi had a positive return on equity of 48.24% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OppFi Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

OppFi Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Trading of OppFi

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in OppFi by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in OppFi by 2,488.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in OppFi by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OppFi in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

About OppFi

(Get Free Report)

OppFi Inc operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OppFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OppFi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.