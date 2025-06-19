Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Up 39.0% in May

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 15th total of 101,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OSUKF opened at $23.04 on Thursday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15.

Otsuka Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology (IT) platformer in Japan. It operates through System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business segments. The System Integration Business segment offers management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks, as well as intermediary services between manufacturers and system integrators.

