Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB) Insider Heather Preston Purchases 11,389 Shares

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) insider Heather Preston bought 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £36,900.36 ($49,517.39).

OXB stock opened at GBX 314 ($4.21) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.48. Oxford Biomedica plc has a 12 month low of GBX 232.50 ($3.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 455 ($6.11). The firm has a market cap of £333.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 307.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 347.28.

Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported GBX (41.75) (($0.56)) EPS for the quarter. Oxford Biomedica had a negative net margin of 145.98% and a negative return on equity of 202.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Biomedica plc will post -31.0799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies.

