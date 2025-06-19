Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. lessened its stake in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,067 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,454,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,421,000 after buying an additional 226,807 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,386,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,590,000 after buying an additional 47,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,799,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after buying an additional 106,628 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,003,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,201,000 after buying an additional 269,179 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,258,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM Price Performance

Shares of PYCR stock opened at $22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -187.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.92 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Paycor HCM Profile

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

