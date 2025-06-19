Phillip Bentley Purchases 104 Shares of Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Stock

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Phillip Bentley bought 104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.93) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($200.97).

Phillip Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 13th, Phillip Bentley bought 101 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($201.95).

On Monday, April 14th, Phillip Bentley bought 125 shares of Mitie Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($201.29).

Mitie Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 143.20 ($1.92) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 144.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 124.47. Mitie Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 101 ($1.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 160 ($2.15).

Mitie Group ( LON:MTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Mitie Group had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitie Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to buyback 0 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.15) to GBX 165 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

Recommended Stories

