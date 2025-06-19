Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Head to Head Comparison

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) and Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Preferred Bank has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Preferred Bank pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Preferred Bank pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Midland States Bancorp pays out -122.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Preferred Bank has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

72.8% of Preferred Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Preferred Bank and Midland States Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Preferred Bank 24.87% 16.88% 1.83% Midland States Bancorp -2.59% -1.81% -0.16%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Preferred Bank and Midland States Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Preferred Bank $522.66 million 2.22 $130.66 million $9.42 8.53 Midland States Bancorp $489.48 million 0.71 -$13.43 million ($1.01) -16.13

Preferred Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Midland States Bancorp. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Preferred Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Preferred Bank and Midland States Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Preferred Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Midland States Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

Preferred Bank presently has a consensus price target of $92.33, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than Preferred Bank.

Summary

Preferred Bank beats Midland States Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides real estate mortgage loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, and residential single and multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loans comprising lines of credit for working capital, term loans for capital expenditures, and commercial and stand-by letters of credit; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers trade finance services, including commercial and export letters of credit, import lines of credit, documentary collections, international wire transfers, acceptances/trust receipt financing products, export financing, and bills purchase programs. Further, it provides cash management services; and internet, mobile, and tablet banking services. The company operates through full-service branch offices in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange and San Francisco; Flushing, New York; Houston suburb of Sugar Land, Texas; and a satellite office in Manhattan, New York. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers merchant services; deposit products, including checking, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; letters of credit; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

