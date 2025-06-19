Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Director William J.G. Griffith Sells 309,168 Shares

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) Director William J.G. Griffith sold 309,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $20,021,719.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,893,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,620,340.08. This trade represents a 14.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.09 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.46 and a 1-year high of $88.92.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.66 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29,376.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,679,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 453.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,118,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555,612 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $105,747,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCOR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Procore Technologies from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.83.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

