Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Consider – June 16th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, Dell Technologies, Motorola Solutions, Fortinet, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing software, hardware, or services aimed at protecting computers, networks, and data from digital threats. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growing demand for online security solutions as cyberattacks become more frequent and sophisticated. Performance in this sector often correlates with regulatory changes, high-profile breaches, and overall IT spending trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $175.11. 12,033,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,369,072. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.68.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $482.19. 1,232,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,012,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $119.52 billion, a PE ratio of 947.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $428.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $392.53. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $491.20.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.40. 1,308,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,468,413. The company has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a PE ratio of 111.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.01. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $142.01 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Dell Technologies stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,194,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,686. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $161.52.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.21. 286,808 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,248. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $418.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $440.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $375.82 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.01. 1,061,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,698. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.14.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.41. 634,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,323. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28.

