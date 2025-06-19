Promising Defense Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Get alerts:

Boeing, Lockheed Martin, RTX, GE Aerospace, and Citigroup are the five Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and maintain military equipment, weapons systems, and defense-related technologies. They include aerospace contractors, arms producers, cybersecurity specialists, and other firms whose primary customers are governments and armed forces. Investors often view these stocks as sensitive to changes in defense budgets, geopolitical tensions, and national security policies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,991,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,563. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $218.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $18.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $467.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,194. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $418.88 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $470.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $469.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $109.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LMT

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.59. 3,224,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,302,657. RTX has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $147.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $195.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of GE traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,731. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.42 and its 200 day moving average is $198.48. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $254.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

Citigroup (C)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,213,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,804,739. Citigroup has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on C

Further Reading