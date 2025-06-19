Promising Fintech Stocks Worth Watching – June 17th

Get alerts:

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, The Carlyle Group, WEX, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to innovate or streamline financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to robo-advisory, blockchain, and neobanking. By investing in fintech stocks, shareholders gain exposure to the growth and disruption of traditional banking, payments and wealth-management industries driven by rapid technological change. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

MercadoLibre stock traded down $70.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,384.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,575. The stock has a market cap of $120.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,353.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,078.07. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $1,550.00 and a 52 week high of $2,635.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MELI

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

RKT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 6,862,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,153,327. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.68 and a beta of 2.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

NASDAQ:CG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,961. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.09. 272,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,062. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.83. WEX has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $217.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

DFDV traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,107. Janover has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $462.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.64 and a beta of -6.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DFDV

Featured Stories