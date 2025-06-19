Promising Video Game Stocks To Research – June 17th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, Five Below, TKO Group, Dolby Laboratories, and Funko are the seven Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the creation, publishing, distribution, or hardware manufacturing of video games. Investors buy and sell these equities to gain exposure to the financial performance of game developers, console makers, and related digital platforms. The value of video game stocks often reflects industry trends such as game release cycles, technology advances, and shifts in consumer spending on interactive entertainment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,513,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,892,521. The company has a market capitalization of $751.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.11. Walmart has a 52-week low of $66.41 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.37. 2,581,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,122,049. Target has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78. The stock has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

TTWO stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.40. The stock had a trading volume of 737,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,743,043. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $135.24 and a 1-year high of $244.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

FIVE traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,794. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.36. Five Below has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $137.30.

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,137. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of -396.67 and a beta of 0.70. TKO Group has a 12-month low of $100.76 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Shares of DLB traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,365. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.43. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $66.35 and a twelve month high of $89.66. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Funko (FNKO)

Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. 419,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.16 million, a P/E ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.92. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

