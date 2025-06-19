Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Position Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 189.4% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 13,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 9,127 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 41,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.15.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.6%

Prudential Financial stock opened at $104.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

