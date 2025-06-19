PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $50.43 on Tuesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.23.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $9.19. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 883 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $40,635.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,524.02. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Scott Golden sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $42,114.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,059.15. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,513 shares of company stock worth $308,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $415,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

