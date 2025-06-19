Q1 EPS Estimate for ReNew Energy Global Lowered by Analyst

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for ReNew Energy Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 16th. Roth Capital analyst J. Clare now expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for ReNew Energy Global’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for ReNew Energy Global’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.89. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $34,651,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 22.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,351,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,123 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 18.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 56.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 380,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 137,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

