Q2 EPS Estimates for Steel Dynamics Lowered by Analyst

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Englert now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current full-year earnings is $9.01 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.97 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.44.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $130.11 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $155.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,807.32. This trade represents a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $1,013,773.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,950,647.94. The trade was a 5.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 493.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 194.7% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

