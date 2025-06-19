Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s current price.
Rainbow Rare Earths Price Performance
RBW opened at GBX 11 ($0.15) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of £88.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21,000.38 and a beta of 2.25. Rainbow Rare Earths has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and a one year high of GBX 13 ($0.17).
About Rainbow Rare Earths
The Company is focused on the development of the Phalaborwa Rare Earths Project in South Africa and the earlier stage Uberaba Project in Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rainbow Rare Earths
- Stock Average Calculator
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.