Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) CFO Sells $3,529,200.00 in Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $3,529,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,806 shares in the company, valued at $39,268,937.84. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Vollero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 24th, Andrew Vollero sold 100,000 shares of Reddit stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total value of $12,408,000.00.

Reddit Trading Up 5.6%

RDDT opened at $141.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $230.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $110.69 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65.

Institutional Trading of Reddit

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.55 million. Reddit had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($8.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDDT. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reddit by 5,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Reddit from $210.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Reddit from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.35.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

