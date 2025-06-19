Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Holdings Boosted by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $633.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $513.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $645.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.49 and a 12-month high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

