Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stake Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $975.00 to $940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $958.00 to $755.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $836.48.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $513.58 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $476.49 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $645.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.83 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

