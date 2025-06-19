Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of REPYY opened at $14.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.44. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

