Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Repsol SA (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.
REPYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Repsol from a “reduce” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REPYY
Repsol Stock Performance
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Repsol had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Repsol will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.
About Repsol
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Repsol
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Chime’s Smart IPO: Half the Valuation, Double the Strength
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Quantum Computing Inc. Is the Quiet Winner in Quantum Stocks
- What is Put Option Volume?
- 3 Catalysts in 7 Days: Archer’s Growth Story Just Accelerated
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.