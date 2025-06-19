Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MAIN Q1 Earnings

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Main Street Capital in a report released on Monday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst S. Adams forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Main Street Capital’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Main Street Capital from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Main Street Capital stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 94.61%. The business had revenue of $137.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.50 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,153,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 45,123.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 590,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,405,000 after acquiring an additional 589,307 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 282.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 393,101 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 447,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 22,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 2.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $6,966,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 402,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,357,636.55. This represents a 22.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Magdol sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $5,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,182 shares in the company, valued at $21,895,415.10. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 7.26%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.93%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

