Reviewing United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY) & Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) and United Overseas Bank (OTC:UOVEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and United Overseas Bank”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Supervielle $2.05 billion 0.47 $114.94 million $0.74 14.75 United Overseas Bank $20.86 billion 2.17 $4.25 billion N/A N/A

Dividends

United Overseas Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle.

Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. United Overseas Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Grupo Supervielle pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Overseas Bank has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Supervielle and United Overseas Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Supervielle 4.33% 8.02% 1.44% United Overseas Bank N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of United Overseas Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grupo Supervielle and United Overseas Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Supervielle 0 2 1 0 2.33 United Overseas Bank 0 0 0 1 4.00

Grupo Supervielle presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.21%. Given Grupo Supervielle’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Grupo Supervielle is more favorable than United Overseas Bank.

Summary

United Overseas Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Supervielle

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees. The company also provides foreign trade and cash management; advisory services; treasury services; insurance products comprising life, home, personal accidents, technology, ATMs, protected bag, and protected content; and asset management and other services, as well as operates as a digital online broker. It operates through a network of bank branches, ATMs, and self-service terminals, as well as ATMs with biometric identification. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About United Overseas Bank

(Get Free Report)

United Overseas Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services. The company’s Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment offers financing, trade, cash management, and capital markets solutions, as well as advisory and treasury products for medium and large enterprises, local corporations, multi-national corporations, financial institutions, government-linked entities, financial sponsors, and property funds. The company’s Global Markets segment provides foreign exchange, interest rate, credit, commodities, equities, and structured investment products; and manages funding and liquidity. Its Other segment offers investment management, property, and insurance services. The company also provides mobile and internet banking services. It operates through a network of approximately 500 branches, including wealth and privilege banking centres, private bank suites, business and commercial banking centres, and offices in 19 countries and territories in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America; and approximately 1.4 million automated teller machines. The company was formerly known as United Chinese Bank and changed its name to United Overseas Bank Limited in 1965. United Overseas Bank Limited was incorporated in 1935 and is headquartered in Singapore.

